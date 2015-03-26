Alaska News Nightly: March 25, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Bill Stopping State Reimbursement Of New School Bonds Passes Alaska Senate

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska Senate has passed a bill that would stop state reimbursement of new school bonds, including ones that are currently being considered in Anchorage.

Alaska Senate Bill Would Treat Marijuana As Controlled Substance

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

When the Alaska Senate votes on its primary marijuana bill on Friday, the version they will consider treats marijuana as a controlled substance.

Rep. Young Co-Sponsors Pot Bill to Let States Decide

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Alaska Congressman Don Young has co-sponsored a bill to end the federal ban on medical marijuana in states that have chosen to make it legal. The bill would also allow VA doctors to recommend marijuana use to their patients and require the government to start issuing marijuana research licenses.

Alaska Joins Investigation Into Premera Cyber Attack

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska is participating in a multi-state investigation into Premera following a cyber attack on the health insurance company early this year. The state's insurance director says she has a lot of questions about why the attack occurred and why it took the company two months to announce it publicly. Identity theft experts say the fact that the breach includes social security numbers makes it especially troubling.

MDA: Fort Greely Missile System Ready for Iran ICBMs, Too

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The ground based Missile Defense system, with its 26 missiles at Fort Greely, is capable of defending the U.S. not only from North Korea, but from Iran, too.

Report: Ship Trouble in the Arctic on the Rise

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A plaintiff in the lawsuit that successfully challenged environmental work preceding a 2008 federal petroleum lease sale in the Chukchi Sea is opting out of the legal action.

Truck Rolls Over, Spills Fuel On Dalton Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A truck rollover on the southern end of the Dalton Highway resulted in a fuel spill. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation reports the tractor portion of the rig remained upright, and the driver survived the Tuesday crash without serious injury.

Discovery Southeast honors teacher Allie Smith

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A second grade teacher in Juneau is being honored for regularly exposing her students to nature. Outdoor education nonprofit Discovery Southeast is giving the first annual Discovery Award to Allie Smith.

Bethel Citizens Urge Council to Stop Liquor Stores

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel City Council heard hours of passionate testimony Tuesday night urging them to protest anticipated applications to sell liquor. Many in the capacity crowd asked the council to consider the consequences of local sales in a region that suffers disproportionate effects from alcohol abuse and related violence.

More Than Half Of Bering Strait Women Report Experiencing Violence In Their Lifetime

Francesca Fenzi, KNOM – Nome

A study on violence reveals that 51 percent of women in the Nome Census area have experienced intimate partner violence, sexual violence, or both in their lifetimes.