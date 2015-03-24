Alaska News Nightly: March 23, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Police Confident Remains Belong To Missing Kenai Family

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Police investigators in Kenai are confident they’ve found the remains of a family missing since last May.

Shell Oil Replaces Pete Slaiby

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Shell Oil has replaced one of its top executives in charge of exploration off the coast of Alaska.

Sen. Sullivan: Alaska One Family, Obama Not Its Friend

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan returned to Juneau and today gave his first speech as a senator to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature. The first-term Republican established an “us versus them” theme – a united Alaska up against the Obama administration.

Committee Takes Up Gas Line Board Appointments

The Associated Press

New appointees to the board of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. expressed support for a major liquefied natural gas project the state is pursuing with oil and gas companies.

State Senators Question Need For Water, Sewer Construction Dollars

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

State Senate Finance Committee members are going over proposed agency budgets one by one, looking for funds or programs they can cut. Thursday they questioned Department of Environmental Conservation officials, asking just how bad it would be to turn down federal dollars for water and sewer systems.

USFS Celebrates Big Thorne Decision As Environmental Groups Weight Options

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service says a Friday court decision allowing a timber sale will help speed changes in Tongass National Forest logging. But opponents say it will damage other Southeast Alaska industries.

Potential Alaska State Park Cuts Rile Valdez Residents

Marcia Lynn, KCHU – Valdez

Proposed funding cuts for Alaska State Parks have caused a stir in Valdez where the one Park Ranger position could be eliminated.

After 3 Failed Attempts, Freeride Holds Haines Competition

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

The fourth time was a charm for the Freeride World Tour in Haines. The big mountain ski and snowboard competition made three attempts to hold the event, but canceled each one because of weather. Today, conditions were finally right for about 30 athletes to take on the Haines mountains.

Cindy Abbott Claims 2015 Iditarod Red Lantern Award

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

After two prior attempts, this year’s Red Lantern, Cindy Abbott, completed her first Iditarod late last night.