Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Bill Walker And The Alaska State Budget

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published March 13, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker speaks to reporters during a press conference Jan. 27, 2015. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker speaks to reporters during a press conference Jan. 27, 2015. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Governor Bill Walker and legislators need to work together to bring down state spending and raise new revenue. The Governor wants to expand Medicaid, beef up the instate gasline proposal and halt spending on several large infrastructure projects. Some Lawmakers are pushing back. How will they compromise?

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Alaska Governor Bill Walker

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 17, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend