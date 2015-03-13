Governor Bill Walker And The Alaska State Budget

Governor Bill Walker and legislators need to work together to bring down state spending and raise new revenue. The Governor wants to expand Medicaid, beef up the instate gasline proposal and halt spending on several large infrastructure projects. Some Lawmakers are pushing back. How will they compromise?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Alaska Governor Bill Walker

Callers statewide

