At National Guard Confirmation Hearing, The Political Becomes Personal

One of Sean Parnell’s final acts as governor was to remove the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard. The cause was a federal investigation documenting problems with fraud and the handling of sexual assault. Now, a new adjutant general is tasked with restoring trust in the force. At a pair of confirmation hearings on Tuesday, Laurie Hummel was asked about her plans for reforming the Guard, and went through a personal line of questioning along the way. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez reports.

During her first confirmation hearings before the Legislature, Adjutant General Designee Laurie Hummel was asked a lot of the standards, like what leadership is (“People believe in your abilities, they believe in your principles, and they want to follow you") and what’s the timeline for National Guard reform ("I don’t believe it will be completed this session").

She was asked about terrorism and drones, her tenure at West Point and her academic background in geography. She walked the committees through her 12-page C.V., which lists four graduate degrees and 17 military medals and awards -- including a Legion of Merit. She talked about her service in Afghanistan and work with NATO.

But in addition to her resume and her policy positions, Hummel was also questioned on her personal life. Hummel’s military background comes from her 30-year career in the Army. But her husband, Col. Chad Parker, commanded a brigade in the Alaska National Guard until recently.

In the House State Affairs Committee, Chair Bob Lynn wanted to know if her spouse would continue to serve in the Alaska National Guard alongside her. Hummel responded that her husband was taking a job with the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

HUMMEL: He is not within the employment of the DMVA, and of course, that is necessitated in order to comply with our nepotism statutes. LYNN: So he will still be in the National Guard, but not in the chain of command here, so he is not retiring from the National Guard. HUMMEL: That is correct, sir.

During his time in the National Guard, Parker handled some of investigations into wrongdoing. Lynn, an Anchorage Republican, also wanted to know if Parker had ever talked to Hummel about difficulties the National Guard had in addressing sexual assault.