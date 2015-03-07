Plenty Of Work Left Before An Alaska LNG Pipeline Becomes A Reality

Next year, Alaska is supposed to move forward on the engineering and design work of a natural gas pipeline. The project would cost at least $45 billion, with that amount split between the state, Exxon, BP, ConocoPhillips, and TransCanada. If the project gets built, it would allow Alaska to sell North Slope gas to Asia, and and use the revenue to help pay for state government.

But there are a lot of things that must happen before the state gets to that point. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez checks in with us on where the Legislature is on its timeline.

