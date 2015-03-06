Alaska News Nightly: March 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Arctic Opportunities Hearing Continues Despite Widespread Closures In DC

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

In the nation’s capital, lawmakers fled to the airports ahead of a snow storm today that closed most government offices. But one U.S. senator held a hearing anyway. Scores of Alaskans packed into Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Energy committee for a hearing on Arctic opportunities.

Rep. Don Young's Homeless Comments Draw Public Ire

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

On the other side of the Capitol, Alaska Congressman Don Young attended the only other congressional hearing on this snowy day in Washington, and he created a stir with a comment about homeless people.

Feds Turning Tongass Land Over To Sealaska

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Sealaska gets its new land tomorrow. The federal Bureau of Land Management will sign paperwork that day turning over 70,000 acres of Southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Lawmakers Discuss Federal Issues With Pot Legalization

The Associated Press

A state Department of Law official told concerned lawmakers that regulating marijuana shouldn't result in federal prosecution.

How Will Retreating Glaciers Affect Whales, Seals?

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Glaciologist Erin Pettit was on a kayaking trip in Glacier Bay in 2006 when she first wondered what kind of noise glaciers were making under the water. Her new research shows the answer to that question is a lot - and not just when they're calving. Here's the sound of pressurized bubbles being released from a glacier.

Church, Non-Profit Cooperation Working To Provide Low-Income Housing

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Rapid population growth in the Matanuska Susitna Borough has brought some problems with it. One of them is a shortage of low income housing.

Anchorage Police Identify Man Killed At Busy Intersection

The Associated Press

Anchorage police have released the name of the pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday by an SUV.

Anchorage Museum Exhibit Works To Spark Innovation

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

What do buckets, disco balls, circuits, and marbles have in common? They're all part of the Anchorage Museum's attempt to spark innovation in their new interactive exhibit.

Robotics, Spelling, Poetry: Skagway School Expands Academic Extracurriculars

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Sports like basketball are well-supported at schools around Southeast Alaska. But in Skagway, the superintendent and school board have made a deliberate effort to expand activities beyond athletics. In the past two years, the 90-student school has increased the number of academic extra-curriculars offered.