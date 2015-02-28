Alaska News Nightly: February 27, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska Senators Split On Homeland Security Funding Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Unless Congress acts, money for the Department of Homeland Security runs out tonight.

Judge Denies Stay In State Education Lawsuit

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A superior court ruling that invalidates the State of Alaska’s longheld practice of requiring municipal governments to contribute a specific amount toward public education remains in place for now.

With Medicaid Language Stripped From Budget, Path To Expansion Uncertain

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A House subcommittee has stripped Medicaid expansion language from the state’s operating budget.

Powerful Storm To Push Across Interior Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A powerful storm is forecast to push across the interior from the west tomorrow.

Cargo Ship Released, Crew to Stay Behind as Pollution Case Continues

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A cargo ship under investigation in a possible oil pollution case will be able to leave Unalaska, after its owner posted bond Thursday.

State Considers B.C. Mines As Promoters Plan Visit

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Walker-Mallott administration announced Wednesday that it’s set up a working group to address the trans-boundary mining boom near Southeast Alaska. The news comes as British Columbia’s mine-regulation agency plans meetings with Alaska fishermen and tribal groups.

Tractor Trailer Rolls Over On Dalton Highway, Spilling Up To 4,000 Gallons Of Diesel

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A tractor trailer owned by Fairbanks-based Colville Incorporated went off the Dalton Highway about 30 miles north of the Yukon River Bridge Wednesday.

Fairbanks Assembly OKs Air-Quality Ordinance; Dissenter Predicts Voter Backlash

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly passed a sweeping air-quality ordinance Thursday night that supporters hope will finally begin to clean up Fairbanks’s wintertime air pollution. Most members agreed the ordinance isn’t perfect, but that it’s a good start.

Salmon Sisters Meld East Coast Education With Commercial Fishing Roots

Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage

Commercial fishing can be a tough, and often thankless lifestyle. But one pair of life-long Alaskans are turning it into an art. They run the clothing line Salmon Sisters based in Homer, and they blend everything from Japanese prints to cartoons in their style.

300 Villages: Mud Bay

This week we're heading to Mud Bay, right near Haines. Melina Shields is an artist and massage therapist who lives in Mud Bay, Alaska.