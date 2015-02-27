I Am An Ice Sculptor

Ice, an annoyance for most during the long Alaskan winters, has become the muse for Anchorage artist Speareo Stephens. Stephens first stumbled upon ice sculpting when he arrived in Alaska and has been carving away ever since. As a former construction worker he is used to using heavy-duty tools like chainsaws.

Now, with his collection of carving instruments, you can find him working on his latest pieces at his Midtown, outdoor studio. Whether his medium is ice, wood or snow, sculpting allows him to bring the beauty out of their physical attributes.