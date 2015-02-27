Alaska News Nightly: February 26, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Skeptical Of Forest Service's Tongass Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell defended his management of the Tongass National Forest to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee today. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who chairs the panel, says the service isn’t allowing enough timber sales to keep what remains of the logging industry in Southeast Alaska in business.

Arctic Barge Nears Russia After Months In Ice

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

An unmanned fuel barge that got stuck in Arctic sea ice last fall has now made it almost as far as Russia’s northern coast.

What Does Alaska’s Minimum Wage Hike Mean For Businesses?

Annie Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Alaska's statewide minimum wage increase went into effect on Tuesday. Now, thousands of jobs in the state pay $8.75 an hour -- a dollar increase. So what does this means for Anchorage's small businesses and consumers?

University of Alaska To Launch Sexual Assault Survey Next Week

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

After a several month delay, the University of Alaska will launch a survey next week that deals with sexual assault on campus.

Navigating “The New Normal” Of Legal Marijuana

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The changing laws surrounding legalized marijuana have already created a ripple effect in Sitka. Law enforcement is ironing out the details and businesses are catering to new clientele with mixed results.

Independent Power Producers Seek Utility Regulations Change

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Alternative energy producers in Alaska may benefit from new rules the Regulatory Commission of Alaska is considering. But other independents say the state's power statutes are so antiquated they should be completely revised.

Rough Winter Takes Toll On Dillingham Residents

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

The lack of snow and warm temperatures this winter have not gone unnoticed by businesses and recreational enthusiasts in Bristol Bay.