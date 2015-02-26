New Marijuana Bill Would Require Alaska Residency Of Sellers

Two days after Gov. Bill Walker filed a bill to create a marijuana control board and a day after the drug became legal in the state, state senators are offering legislation setting terms for that board.

Download Audio

The 25-page bill was offered by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. It would require marijuana retailers and growers to be licensed by the state, instead of just getting business registrations. They would have to be an Alaska resident for at least one year before they can apply, and would need to go through fingerprinting and background checks.

The legislation also addresses the packaging and advertising of marijuana products. It requires retailers to keep the drug in child-safe containers, and limits them from marketing marijuana in a way that would be “enticing to minors” but without defining what that means. It also requires edible marijuana products to be sold in serving sizes that have a maximum of 10 milligrams of THC -- the active chemical in the drug.