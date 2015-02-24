Alaska News Nightly: February 23, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

With School Choice Resolution, Legislature Revisits Voucher Question

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With a crowd of charter school students in the gallery, the Alaska State House used a school choice resolution as a proxy for a debate on vouchers.

Walker Files Bill Creating Marijuana Control Board

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Just one day before marijuana possession becomes legal in Alaska, Gov. Bill Walker has filed legislation to create a marijuana control board.

Marijuana Legalization Questions Linger

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A lot of questions remain about how marijuana legalization will work.

Bethel District Attorney Fired By State

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel’s District Attorney has been fired by the state of Alaska. While working in the office Sunday, June Stein received a letter from a Deputy Attorney General of her quote “impending release.”

As Budgets Shrink, State Eyes Cuts to Film Incentives

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

For the last seven years, Alaska’s offered financial incentives to draw filmmakers and reality TV crews to the state. But as lawmakers scramble to fill a widening gap in the budget, Alaska’s film tax credit program is on the chopping block.

Judge Hears Arguments On Stay In Education Lawsuit

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Ketchikan Superior Court Judge William Carey heard arguments Friday over whether he should approve a stay of his January decision that the State of Alaska’s requirement that local communities provide a specific amount for public education violates the Alaska Constitution.

Holly Brooks Wins American Birkebeiner Ski Race

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Holly Brooks won the 51 kilometer American Birkebeiner ski race in Hayward Wisconsin this Saturday. Brooks is leading the International Ski Federation- or FIS-- Marathon Cup- competing in long distance races in Europe, the U.S and later this spring- Russia. She gave up her spot on the U.S. Ski team to pursue an overall win on the Marathon Cup this season.

DEC, Coast Guard Respond To Statter Harbor Oil Spill

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

State environmental officials and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating an oil spill at Statter Harbor in Juneau’s Auke Bay.

ANSEP Builds Bridges For Middle Schoolers To Science Education

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Middle School students from around the state are participating in the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program at UAA this year. Forty-eight students from the Lower Yukon and Northwest Arctic Borough completed the two-week residential program on Friday but their learning doesn't stop there.

Haines Artists Collaborate On Sixth Percent For Art Mosaic

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Alaska law requires one percent of construction costs for public buildings go toward paying for art installations. An artist couple in Haines has found success with the program by creating mosaic murals for schools. They’re now working on their sixth project – a mosaic for the Valley Pathways School in Palmer.