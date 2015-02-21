An Interview with Alaska musher Aliy Zirkle

Aliy Zirkle was the first woman to win the Yukon Quest and more recently — she's come tantalizingly close to winning the Iditarod — placing 2nd three years in a row.

Zirkle didn't grow up thinking she would become a famous musher. But she always loved the outdoors. And when she was studying biology at the University of Pennsylvania, she walked into a lab one day saw this sign on the door: "Why are you studying biology in downtown Philadelphia when you could be in Alaska?"

A few years later, she was mushing her first team of dogs in the Interior community of Bettles. Join host Annie Feidt for an interview with this remarkable musher.

HOST: Annie Feidt

Aliy Zirkle, Yukon Quest and Iditarod veteran musher, owner, SP Kennel

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 26, 2015

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 26, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. AKDT

