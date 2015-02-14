Alaska News Nightly: February 13, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Murkowski Turns Sec. Kerry's Gaze North

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Sec. of State John Kerry’s agenda these days is dominated by the world’s hot spots: Iran, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski met with him this week to move his focus to a cold spot: the Arctic.

Corps. of Engineers Recommend Expanding Nome's Deep-Water Arctic Port

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers is set to unveil its first steps toward expanding deep-water Arctic ports, and Corps officials say the main focus will be expanding the existing Port of Nome.

Haines Police Department Faces Serious Shortfall In State Budget

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

The Haines Borough Police Department and dispatch services could face a dramatic funding loss under Gov. Bill Walker’s proposed budget. It would eliminate funding the state Department of Corrections, or DOC, gives each year to law enforcement in 15 small communities. That funding is meant to help towns run local jails, but in Haines, it supports more than that.

Bill Clarifies Alaska Attorney General’s Power To Settle Oil, Gas Litigation

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has introduced legislation clarifying the powers of the attorney general when settling litigation related to Alaska’s oil and gas resources.

AVTEC Nursing Programs Cut

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

AVTEC, the state's vocational and technical school with campuses in Seward and Anchorage, will be losing programs due to the budget cuts.

Cuts Could Cost Fairbanks Schools Over 60 Jobs

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Schools superintendent says the district is facing a budget shortfall of up to $11 million in the coming school year. Karen Gaborik says that will require the district to eliminate more than 60 jobs.

Some Yukon Quest Teams Surprised To Find Themselves Among Top-10

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Brent Sass is still leading the Yukon Quest by a wide margin. His closest competitor is Allen Moore, who is almost 8 hours behind.

From Frozen To Cover Girl, Drag Queen Style Hinges On Hair

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

James Hoagland is in the business of wigs. Not just your ordinary costume and fashion wigs – his are specifically for drag queens. He spends hours styling hair and stitching it into wig caps. Last year, he sold 300 mostly to clients in the Lower 48 and internationally. Hoagland does it all from a little studio in Juneau.

300 Villages: Nondalton

This week we're heading to Nondalton, an Athabascan village on the edge of Lake Clark National Park. William Evanoff is president of the Nondalton Tribal Council.