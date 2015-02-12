Alaska News Nightly: February 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Senate Takes Up Controversial Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

In the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, the Environment and Public Works Committee took up a controversial plan by President Obama to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA program would require a 30 percent reduction in carbon dioxide from power plants by 2030. Republicans call it federal overreach, and Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan had more objections than time allowed.

Three Weeks, No Flights: Diomede Residents Stranded without Mail, Food Deliveries

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The only aircraft flying to one of Alaska’s most remote communities has been down for maintenance for nearly three weeks—leaving residents of the Bering Strait community of Little Diomede with empty mailboxes, bare grocery store shelves, and no way on or off the island.

Gov. Walker Dropping Pt. Thomson Lawsuit

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has announced that on Friday, he will drop his Point Thomson lawsuit against the state and instead try to address his concerns with the settlement through legislation. It’s exactly what legislative leaders have been calling on him to do. But the way Walker went about it perplexed some of those same lawmakers.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO Pitches Privatization

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

The CEO and board president of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation were before the Senate Finance Committee this morning, making a pitch, not so much for funding, but for the opportunity to move on. CEO Craig Campbell even raised the possibility of taking the state-owned corporation private.

Chief Justice Fabe Argues For Judicial Branch Funding

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With lawmakers reviewing the state budget for cuts, Chief Justice Dana Fabe made the case for preserving the judicial branch’s funding in her annual speech to the Legislature.

Iditarod Restart Moving To Fairbanks

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

For the second time in its history, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in Fairbanks, though race officials still plan to hold the ceremonial start in Anchorage.

For Musher Lance Mackey, 'Retirement' Is A 4-Letter Word

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Lance Mackey is currently running in 8th place on the Yukon Quest trail. He is the winningest musher in Yukon Quest history. The four-time champion is a cancer survivor and the lifelong musher knows he can’t run dogs the way he used to.

Stampede State Rec Area Advocates Say They’ll Persist, Despite Budget Woes

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Denali Borough Assembly considers a resolution tonight urging the State Legislature to create a Stampede State Recreation Area near Healy. It’s the latest attempt to push the proposal with state legislators.

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Contest Not So Tiny

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series has become anything but tiny since its inception in 2008. And this year, the series began a contest, open to all, where the winner gets to travel to NPR in Washington DC to play a concert at the tiny desk. In this inaugural year, the contest received over 7,000 entries, including 17 from Alaska.