Alaska News Nightly: February 10, 2015

Tax Credits, Subsidies Could Be Things Of The Past As Alaska Faces Multi-Billion Dollar Deficit

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Every year, the state of Alaska forgoes roughly a billion dollars because of tax credits, subsidies, and fee exemptions. With the state facing a multi-billion dollar deficit, the Legislature is taking a closer look at these potential revenue sources.

Lawmakers Weigh Exempting Alaska From Daylight Saving Time

Associated Press

A state Senate committee has advanced a bill that would exempt Alaska from daylight saving time.

Ethan Berkowitz Enters Anchorage Mayoral Race

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Former Democratic state legislator Ethan Berkowitz has entered Anchorage's mayoral race. He announced his candidacy to a small crowd in midtown Tuesday afternoon. He's the ninth candidate to enter the pool.

Alaska Seeks Delay In Tribal Sovereignty Case

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's administration is seeking a delay in a long-running tribal sovereignty case, saying it wants to form a working group to explore policy issues and potential alternatives to continued litigation. But the tribes' attorney says the state's request for a delay is just a ploy to get around its loss in court.

Gov. Walker Pulls Alaska Commission Of Judicial Conduct Nomination

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has pulled the name of an appointee to the Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Mat-Su Pursues Waste Solution

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The city of Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are wrestling over the problem of disposal of the Borough's septic waste. A Borough waste treatment facility is years away, while Anchorage's wastewater utility has had its fill of the Borough's sludge.

Honey Buckets Here For The Long Haul

Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor

Governor Tony Knowles wanted to put honey buckets into a museum. 20 years later, experts meeting in Anchorage recently heard that they're not going anywhere soon.

Brent Sass First Yukon Quest Musher To Reach Dawson

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Brent Sass was the first Yukon Quest musher to arrive today in Dawson City, the halfway point on the Yukon Quest trail.

Seabird Decline Could Signal Drop In Ocean Productivity

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Seabirds are on the decline in the North Pacific, from the Western Aleutians to Vancouver Island. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey compiled and filtered the data of hundreds of thousands of surveys of different species conducted in the last 40 years to document the decline and say it could signal a drop in the overall productivity of the ocean.