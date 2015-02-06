Alaska News Nightly: February 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Governor's New Budget Cuts 300 State Employees

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The latest iteration of the governor’s budget cuts $136 million from the previous version

Training Nears For First Wave Of Armed Alaska VPSOs

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Village Public Safety Officers in Western Alaska will be participating in a pilot program that could make them the first VPSOs in the state to carry weapons in their job. They’re in the middle of psychological testing right now and seven experienced officers have advanced towards training.

U.S. Senators Try Again to Kill Vessel Discharge Regs

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels.

Glory Hole Homeless Shelter Reopens After Repairs

Kevin Reagan, KTOO – Juneau

The Glory Hole Shelter and Soup Kitchen reopened its doors Wednesday morning after plumbing repairs closed down its headquarters for the last two months.

Yukon Quest Rookies Tout Knowledge, Experience Of Champions

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Of the 26 mushers signed up to race dog teams in this year’s Yukon Quest International Sled Dog race, 10 are rookies. Many of them might be new to the race, but a few have trained dog teams and worked for a handful of well-known and champion long-distance mushers.

SeaLife Center Blind Seal Warms Trainers' Hearts

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A disabled harbor seal pup at Alaska Sea Life Center in Seward has learned a new trick. Bryce, the blind baby seal, responds to sound and voice commands, and as KSKA's Ellen Lockyer reports, trainers are teaching him the behavior's that may help him find a permanent home.

Why Some Alaskans Are Learning The Tlingit Language

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A group of people in Juneau spend an hour every Monday practicing Tlingit. They bring dictionaries and flashcards, look at handouts and do language exercises. But this isn’t a class.