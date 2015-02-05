Alaska News Nightly: February 4, 2015

Download Audio

EPA Administrator Insists Water Rule isn't a Power Grab

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy defended a proposed Clean Water Act rule to a joint committee of Congress today. Republican critics charge it's an egregious case of federal overreach. The rule is of special concern in Alaska.

UAA Prioritization Report Lays Out Next Steps, Many Questions Remain

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

released its report on the findings of the prioritization process it has been undergoing for the last year and a half. It gives recommendations and lays out a basic plan of how the university should move forward, but many questions remain unanswered.

Priceless Yupik Art Stolen From YKHC

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation is offering a reward for information to help find thirteen pieces of Yup'ik artwork that were stolen from display cases.

Tax On Alcohol to Treat Anchorage's Worsening Substance Abuse Issues Fails

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

A controversial plan to put an alcohol tax before Anchorage voters on the April ballot died before the Assembly Tuesday night. The plan is the latest proposed solution to the city's costly issues managing chronic inebriates.

How Much Debris Litters Alaska's Beaches?

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

Thanks to funding from the government of Japan, plans are being made to pick up hundreds of tons of plastic marine debris that has been gathered from Alaska's beaches.

Interior Tourism Expecting Boost In 2015

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

More visitors are expected to head to Fairbanks in 2015. Interior tourism operators got a preview of prospects for the upcoming season during a recent conference in Fairbanks. Most of the expected visitor increase is tied to cruise ship and airline industry changes.

Another Congress, Another Bill to Rename it Mount Denali

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC