Walker Files $50 Million Budget Supplement

Gov. Bill Walker has filed his supplemental budget, which covers spending for this fiscal year that was not originally appropriated.

The supplemental budget increases state spending by $50 million overall. The budget includes $92 million for Medicaid payments that were owed to doctors, but not paid out due to issues with the state’s billing system. That spending is partially offset by a $52 million cut in one-time education funding.

The supplemental budget also includes language that would help facilitate the purchase of the Fairbanks Natural Gas utility, which Walker announced last week.

Walker’s endorsed budget for the new fiscal year has not yet been released in full. It is due to the Legislature by February 18.