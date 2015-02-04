Alaska News Nightly: February 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Point Thomson Settlement Challengers Request More Time

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Attorneys challenging the Point Thomson settlement have requested more time to prepare a new brief on the case. The delay has rankled legislative leaders, who think it’s inappropriate for Gov. Bill Walker to remain a plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit against the state.

Walker Files Supplemental Budget

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has filed his supplemental budget. It covers the money that was spent during the current fiscal year but was not originally appropriated.

Homeless Assistance Program Scrambling For Funding

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A program that distributes millions of dollars a year to keep homeless and emergency shelters open across the state is nowhere to be seen in Governor Bill Walker’s budget. It leaves dozens of organizations scrambling for the money they’ll need to keep their doors open.

Vet Suicide Prevention Bill Passes Congress

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The Senate today unanimously passed a bill aimed at preventing suicide among veterans.

Pipeline Coordinator Still Shuttering Shop While Obama Calls for Funding

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The budget President Obama sent Congress this week includes $1 million for the office of the federal coordinator for the Alaska natural gas pipeline. But the current coordinator, Larry Persily, says he’s still shutting down his offices in Anchorage and Washington, D.C.

Alaska Railroad Seeks Approval To Move LNG

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Railroad is among a few across the country seeking first ever approval to transport liquefied natural gas.

Fishermen Test Experimental Cook Inlet Pollock Fishery

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Since December, a few intrepid Cook Inlet fishermen have been trying something new. They’ve been fishing for pollock in state waters using seine gear. It’s an experiment to determine the viability of establishing a future fishery in the area.

After Regrouping In Anchorage, Kikkan Randall Looks Towards World Championships

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska Pacific University skier Kikkan Randall has spent three years on top of the World Cup sprint standings. This season has been different- she's struggled to make even the top ten in races. Randall's back in Europe now, after spending a few weeks in Anchorage to regroup.

Joyce Kerttula Dies At 91

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Joyce Kerttula died Monday at age 91 after a long fight with lymphoma, but not before helping two generations of Kerttulas rise to political power in the state.