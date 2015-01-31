Alaska News Nightly: January 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Laurie Hummel Named Alaska National Guard's Adjutant General

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

At a press conference in downtown Anchorage Friday, Governor Bill Walker introduced the new Adjutant General for the Alaska National Guard. Retired Colonel Laurie Hummel served in Army intelligence for 30 years after graduating from West Point, and is the first woman to lead the Guard.

Lawmakers Skeptical Of State's Plan To Buy Fairbanks Natural Gas Utility

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks & Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The state is taking another step toward increasing the availability of natural gas in the Fairbanks area. Governor Bill Walker recently re-focused the state backed Interior Energy Project to tap Cook Inlet gas, and it’s now proposing the purchase of a private utility to get the gas to more Fairbanks residents.

Lack of Customers Puts CIRI Wind Farm Plans On Hold

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage & Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Cook Inlet Region Incorporated has put the second phase of its Fire Island wind farm on hold because of a lack of customers. A plan that once envisioned 33 turbines on the island west of Anchorage has stalled at 11. CIRI's only customer is the Chugach Electric Association.

Much To Sort Out Before Subsistence Gillnets Hit Kenai, Kasilof

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

A new federal subsistence fishery rule adds set gillnetting to the Kenai and Kasilof rivers. State and federal biologists are concerned the new rule will hamper conservation efforts aimed at preserving king salmon and other fish species in the rivers. But the Ninilchik Traditional Council, which asked for the right to set gillnet, says it can fish responsibly.

Fairbanks Delays Vote On Air Quality Regulations

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has delayed voting on a package of air quality regulations, following abundant public testimony at a hearing Thursday night. The regulations are aimed at cracking down on wood and coal heating systems that chronically pollute neighborhoods, and as KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports, many of the comments focused on the health impacts.

In Response To Obama Actions, Senator Goes Seuss

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Since President Barack Obama announced his plans to designate millions of acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as wilderness, state legislators have taken to the House and Senate floors to rail against federal overreach. The speeches have mostly been indignant and incensed.

AK: Curling

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A warmer winter has pushed many Homer residents inside the local ice rink, looking for a blast of cold air and a good winter sport. And curling seems to be just the ticket. It’s a centuries old game that can be played by people young and old, highly athletic or not, by rookies and experienced players alike. KBBI’s Shady Grove Oliver stopped by an open curling night at the rink to see what the.

300 Villages: Huslia

This week we're heading to Huslia, near the Koyukuk river- where there has been no shortage of winter this week. Elsie Vent is the city administrator for the city of Huslia.