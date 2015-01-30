Plastic in the Ocean
Birds are now turning up dead on remote beaches with stomachs full of plastic. Certain areas of Alaska's remote coast are now littered with debris that was carried there by ocean currents. Not only is the amount of this debris growing, but the amount of money available for cleaning it up is far too small.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Nicole Trenhom, Ocean Research Project
- Callers statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.