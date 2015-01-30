Alaska News Nightly: January 29, 2015
National Guard Problems Highlight Outdated Code
Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage
Under the current Alaska National Guard rules, misconduct is only met with administrative penalties. Now, legislators are preparing to strengthen the code.
Shell Says It Plans Offshore Arctic Drilling This Year
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC & Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska
The CEO of Royal Dutch Shell says the company intends to return to the Chukchi Sea this summer to drill exploratory wells.
Conoco Dials Back Investment in NPR-A
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC
While Shell today announced its investing in its Arctic prospects, ConocoPhillips Alaska says it’s dialing back a bit. Conoco issued a statement saying it is “slowing the pace of investment” in its Greater Moose’s Tooth project, in the northeast corner of the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.
Western Aleutian Steller Sea Lions Potentially Falling Prey To Sleeper Sharks
Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage
There has been plenty of money spent trying to figure out why the sea lion population in the western Aleutians is not recovering. But nobody has put much money into studying sharks. The latest data from a study that implanted high-tech tags in sea lions suggests that maybe they should.
Anchorage Police Address Rise In Gun Violence
Zach Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage
A shooting in East Anchorage early this morning left a twenty-year old resident dead. It's the fourth homicide in less than a week, and the city's police department held a press conference this afternoon addressing a rise in gun violence this month.
Common Core Stirs Mat-Su Debate
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage
Common Core, the federally - sponsored education standard adopted by many states, has raised the hackles of some Alaska legislators.
Representative Lora Reinbold, a Republican from Eagle River, has been outspoken on the issue, and recently, the Matanuska Susitna Borough has been drawn into the argument.
Earthquake Forecasting At Kayhi
Ruth Eddy, KRBD – Ketchikan
Ketchikan High School’s roof has become part of a NASA research experiment that could help scientists eventually predict earthquakes.
Alaska History Gallery To Get Complete Rebuild
Evan Erickson, KSKA – Anchorage
After nearly 30 years, the Anchorage Museum is preparing a complete renovation of one of its most visited areas. The Alaska History Gallery will be taken down at the end of summer 2016 and rebuilt from scratch.