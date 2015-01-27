With New Regents, Walker Alters Geographic Makeup of University Board

Gov. Bill Walker has named four new members to the University of Alaska Board of Regents, changing its geographic composition.

Of the four members removed, three hailed from Anchorage. Only one replacement comes from the city. Sheri Buretta chairs the Chugach Alaska board of directors, and serves on the board of the Alaska Federation of Natives. Andy Teuber of Kodiak chairs the Alaska Native Health Tribal Health Consortium, and he replaces another Kodiak member. Lisa Parker was appointed from Soldotna, and she handles government affairs for the Apache Corporation. Fairbanks gains a member with John Davies, a former state legislator who now works for the Cold Climate Housing Research Center.

With four members, Fairbanks now has the most representation on the 11-person board. A spokesperson for the governor says the governor desired “more regional representation.”

