Independent Generation of Electricity

It’s power politics of an electrifying kind. What should the rules be for selling independently generated power to utilities, who have borrowed money and invested heavily to assure reliability for their customers?

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Robert Kahn, director, Northwest and Intermountain Power Producers Coalition

director, Northwest and Intermountain Power Producers Coalition Suzanne Gibson, Senior Director of Energy Development, Cook Inlet Region Incorporated

Senior Director of Energy Development, Cook Inlet Region Incorporated Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 27, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE