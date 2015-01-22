Alaska News Nightly: January 21, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Obama Issues Executive Order on Arctic Coordination

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

President Barack Obama today issued an executive order aimed at coordinating federal action on the Arctic. The order establishes a new Arctic executive steering committee. It will have some two dozen members, including deputy secretaries from the departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security and Interior. Among the stated goals is better collaboration with the State of Alaska and Alaska tribes.

Gov. Walker To Deliver State of the State Tonight

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker is set to deliver his first State of the State address Wednesday night. It’s the first of two back-to-back speeches he’ll give this week on his legislative priorities, with Thrudsay’s focus purely on the budget.

Board of Fisheries Chairman Resigns

Katarina Sostaric, KSTK – Wrangell

Alaska Board of Fisheries Chairman Karl Johnstone resigned Tuesday after Governor Bill Walker said he wouldn’t submit his name to the legislature for reappointment.

Bering Sea Pollock Fishery Casts Off

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The Bering Sea’s largest fishery kicked off yesterday. Pollock crews are gearing up for a potential increase in their harvest – while still keeping an open mind about what the winter has in store.

Tongass Advisory Council Meeting In Juneau

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

The Tongass Advisory Committee is meeting for the fifth time in Juneau this week. The committee is tasked with hammering out how the Forest Service should handle the Obama Administration’s transition away from old-growth logging and to a new focus on younger trees.

But, for some people the most important questions are the ones the committee isn’t supposed to address.

APU Set To Develop 65 Acres Of Endowment Lands

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska Pacific University has entered into an agreement to develop 65 acres of endowment lands over the next several years.

Rain Causes Flooding, Evacuations in Ketchikan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Buckets of rain blew into Ketchikan yesterday and today, leading to power outages, flooded streets and evacuations.

Park Service Considers Banning Some Pack Animals

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Park Service is out with an annual list of temporary restrictions and rules, and one of the proposed regulations would ban certain types of pack animals from parks.

New Play Explores Homelessness In Juneau

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

A playwright has spent the past few years exploring the lives of Juneau’s homeless population and the people who work with them. The result is the new play “A Lifetime to Master.”