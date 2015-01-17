Alaska News Nightly: January 16, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Same-Sex Marriage Cases; Alaska's Appeal On Hold

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to hear four same-sex marriage cases and will rule on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage bans by early summer.

Legislators Prefile 23 More Bills

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Pot, privacy, and Arctic policy are all issues the Alaska Legislature may take up this session.

As Work Continues On Spending Plan, Walker To Revive State Of The Budget Address

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

It’s been almost a decade since a governor has delivered a State of the Budget address. With Alaska now in deficit-spending mode, Gov. Bill Walker plans to bring the speech back.

Mat-Su Borough Ponders Legal Pot

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

An entrepreneurial spirit drove a public forum on a future Matanuska-Susitna Borough marijuana law Thursday night. There's no shortage of ideas as to how to deal with legal pot in the Valley.

A Year in the Life of the Bowhead Whale

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A new film produced by the University's Museum of the North in Fairbanks, seeks to reveal the secrets of the undersea migration life of whales. The animated film is called A Year in the Life of the Bowhead Whale. The film features English, Inupiaq and St Lawrence Island Yupik narration.

Kuskokwim 300 Mushers Ready to Race on Ice

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Twenty-five mushers are set to begin racing tonight from Bethel to Aniak and back in the 36th running of the Kuskokwim 300.

AK: Starring

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Last week’s Russian Christmas in Unalaska looked a little different than elsewhere in the state. Over the years, the town has evolved from a Native village into an industrial hub. Now, it has miles of roads and thousands of residents from countless different faiths.

So the little congregation of the oldest Russian Orthodox Church on the continent has had to evolve, too.

300 Villages: Sleetmute

This week, we're heading to Sleetmute, a small community east of Bethel on the Kuskokwim River. Gladys Fredericks is the Tribal Council President in Sleetmute.