Alaska News Nightly: January 9, 2015

Lawmakers Begin Releasing Prefiled Bills

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

In eleven days, the 29th Legislature will gavel in. In preparation, lawmakers have released the first batch of bills they plan to consider. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez joins us to talk about what’s been offered.

Halcro Files Letter Of Intent In Anchorage Mayor's Race

The Associated Press

Former Alaska legislator Andrew Halcro has filed a letter of intent to run for mayor of Anchorage.

Juneau Resident In Paris During Attack On Charlie Hebdo Magazine

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau resident Henry DeCherney arrived in Paris on Monday as part of an extended holiday traveling in Europe. He was there for Wednesday’s attack on Charlie Hebdo magazine that left 12 dead and today’s dual hostage situation, which killed four. The two main suspects in Wednesday’s attack and an associate were killed as well.

Mat-Su Borough Seeks Railroad Funds

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Hopes for state help for Matanuska Susitna Borough capital projects are plunging along with the price of oil, which is at about fifty dollars a barrel. But, there is at least one piece of encouragement in the bleak outlook.

Blue Crest Plans New Onshore Wells, LNG Shipments

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The oil and gas boom continues in Cook Inlet. At the annual Kenai Peninsula Industry Outlook Forum this week in Kenai, new oil and gas player Blue Crest, based in Fort Worth, made some of the biggest announcements.

Alaska Skiers Placing Well In National Championships

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska skiers continue to post top results at the U.S. cross country ski championships in Michigan. Yesterday, Alaska Pacific University skier Rosie Brenan won her second straight title in chilly Houghton, Michigan, taking the women’s 20 kilometer classic event. She was joined by thre APU teammates in the top 10.

APU skiers also fared well in the men’s 30 K race, with Lex Treinen in second, and 4 others in the top 10.

AK: The Art of Medicine

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Physicians spend a lot of time thinking about how to fix the human body. A group of young doctors in Anchorage recently had the chance to draw it instead. They are all overworked, over tired interns-midway through their first year of residency. But they spent a morning in an intro to drawing class in an effort to get them to think more creatively about their careers.

Essay: The Experience Of An Art Model

Valerie Waldrop

We're heading deep into the AK archives for an essay on what's its like to be an art model - bare naked in front of a room of artists. Local writer Valerie Waldrop was an art model in college to pay the bills.