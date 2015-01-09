Alaska News Nightly: January 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Is SB21 Working?

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage & Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Since the Frank Murkowski administration, every Alaska governor has offered his or her own version of oil tax reform. Now, Governor Bill Walker is expressing concern with aspects of the current tax regime.

Chugiak Lawmaker Proposes Legislature Move

Jeremy Hsieh & Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

Sen.-elect Bill Stoltze plans to introduce a bill to move the Alaska Legislature to Anchorage.

On Murkowski's First Day Chairing Energy Committee, Panel Passes Keystone Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Senator Lisa Murkowski held her first hearing today as chairwoman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The committee promptly passed the first priority of the Republican leadership: a bill approving the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta, Canada through Nebraska. Murkowski also outlined what she wants the committee to accomplish.

UAF To Field Wildfire Crew

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will field a wildfire fighting crew. The tram will be staffed by students in a wild land fire science program.

Petersburg’s New Superintendent Resigns

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg’s School board will be searching for a new superintendent again this year. The superintendent of the school district has resigned after six months on the job.

An LGBTQ Renaissance In Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s alliance group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people has been going through a renaissance with new board members and energy. Now, with recent grant funding, SEAGLA hopes to increase visibility and awareness in the capital city and beyond.

Early Study Shows Surprising Optimism Among Homeless Alaska Natives

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

A University of Washington professor has found high levels of optimism among homeless Alaska Native elders living in Seattle, and he’s connected the finding to a strong desire to pass on knowledge and experiences to future generations.