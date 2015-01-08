Alaska News Nightly: January 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Walker Purges Gasline Board, Rejects Confidentiality Agreement

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

It was a not-quite midnight purge. At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Gov. Bill Walker announced via press release that half the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation board of directors was being dismissed. And in the process, he put the oil and gas industry on notice that he would be doing things differently from his predecessor.

Gov. Walker Meets With DC Officials

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Gov. Bill Walker scheduled meetings with two of President Obama’s cabinet secretaries while he was in Washington Tuesday for the swearing in of Alaska’s new U.S. senator.

Murkowski: Keystone XL Pipeline Worth Fighting For

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The new Congressional session is barely underway, but Senate Democrats managed to derail Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s plan for Wednesday morning. She’d hoped to hold a hearing on the Keystone XL Pipeline in the Senate Energy Committee.

Canadian Archipelago Likely To Become Important Polar Bear Conservation Region

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

A new study released yesterday by the U.S. Geological Survey suggests polar bears are in the midst of a generations-long migration to areas that still have year-round sea ice.

Poor Air Quality Raising Health Concerns In Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Areas of Fairbanks and North Pole suffered poor air quality this week as cold stagnant air allowed smoke from wood burning and other combustion to accumulate. The situation is nothing new and is the focus of state and local plans to clean up the air. Fine particulate pollution is a known health hazard, and that’s confirmed in a locally produced report.

Despite Spending Freeze, Juneau Access Road Effort Continues

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Work continues on the Juneau Access Project, despite Gov. Bill Walker’s spending freeze. But it doesn’t involve buying steel or moving dirt.

EPA, Alaska DEC Crews Cleaning Up Richardson Highway Diesel Spill

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Environmental Protection Agency and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation are working to clean up a month old diesel spill northeast of Valdez.

Pajinag Takes The Reins Of Front Street Community Health Center

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Kelly Pajinag is the new interim executive director of Juneau’s Front Street Community Health Center as of Jan. 1. He’s also the program manager of Catholic Community Services’ Hospice & Homecare of Juneau.

As he juggles two jobs, Pajinag hopes to help the homeless clinic get through some growing pains.

Touring A Historic Anchorage Building

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage turns 100 this year. And one of the city's first permanent homes was the Oscar Anderson House downtown.