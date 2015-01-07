Alaska News Nightly: January 6, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Alaska's New U.S. Senator Takes the Oath

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan was sworn in today, in the U.S. Senate Chamber, by Vice President Joe Biden. Sullivan is celebrating the milestone in a series of receptions and dinners in Washington this week, attended by scores of Alaskan supporters and family members. APRN’s Liz Ruskin attended one, and reports on Sullivan’s first day in the Senate.

Ousted Military Affairs Official Returns As Senate Media Strategist

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A recently ousted military affairs official has been hired by the Alaska Senate Majority to guide their media strategy.

Muñoz To Reintroduce Bill Adding Sexual Orientation To Anti-Discrimination Law

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

Rep. Cathy Muñoz, a Republican from Juneau, will reintroduce a bill this legislative session to make discrimination based on sexual orientation illegal.

Aleut Enterprise To Pay Over $1 Million In Adak Fuel Spill Settlement

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

A fuel spill on the remote island of Adak will cost Aleut Enterprise more than $1 million in court settlements and damages. The price tag became final this month, after the company reached a deal with state prosecutors.

Pick. Click. Give. Donations Up, Number Of Donors Taper

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Annual giving in the Pick. Click. Give. program has grown robustly since its 2009 launch, though the total number of donors appears to be tapering off.

This year, program officials have brought back the Double Your Dividend sweepstakes to attract donors, and organizations will be charged a new 7 percent administrative fee.

Draft Juneau Economic Plan Released

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

A draft economic plan for the City and Borough of Juneau identifies eight key initiatives to guide the capital city’s financial future over the next decade.

Most of those initiatives and the specific goals discussed in the plan have been city priorities for years.

Illegal Dumping On State Land Draws Prosecution, Fines

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

State Fish and Game officials are cracking down on illegal dumping on state game refuges. Heavy fines, and possible jail time is in store for offenders. Recent incidents at Goose Bay State Game Refuge near Wasilla have resulted in at least one prosecution, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are on the look-out for further arrests.

Alaska Centenarians In National Photo Project

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A New York photographer wants to create portraits of a 100-year-old man and a 100-year-old woman from each of the 50 states. He’s calling the project “To Live 10,000 years,” and he recently checked a couple hundred of those years off his list during a trip to Ketchikan.