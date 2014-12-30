Alaska News Nightly: December 29, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

$41,000 Raised for Victims of Christmas Day Crash

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

An Anchor Point girl is in stable condition after losing both of her legs in a traffic accident on Christmas Day.

One Dead, One Injured in Koyuk House Fire

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A Sunday house fire in Koyuk has claimed the life of one woman and seriously injured one other person.

Woman Killed in Anchorage Pedestrian Crash

The Associated Press

Anchorage police say a woman died when she was struck by a vehicle as she walked on a rural municipal street.

Court Overturns State Regulation Deeming Kodiak's Bison Feral

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

Friday the Alaska Supreme Court overturned an Alaska Department of Fish and Game regulation from 2007 that declared domesticated livestock, specifically Kodiak's bison herds, were feral if they stayed outside of their designated state grazing lease areas for too long. As feral animals, they would be fair game, and could be hunted like any other wild animal, subject to Fish and Game regulations.

Pat Pitney Prepares To Address State's Budget Issues

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska's new director of the Office of Management and Budget has a big job ahead of her. Governor Walker announced on Friday that he wants to put a hold on six large projects until they can be thoroughly reviewed. The projects are the small diameter gas pipeline, the Kodiak rocket launch complex, the Knik Arm bridge, the Susitna-Watana hydroelectric dam, the Juneau access road and the Ambler road.

OMB's new director Pat Pitney says she wants Alaskans to be involved in the conversation on how to trim the state budget as the price of oil falls. Pitney is a former vice chancellor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

She says budget cuts are necessary, but the Walker administration wants to be strategic about where they happen.

Avalanche Survivor Returns to Rainbow Ridge, Recovers Bodies of Companions

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The survivor of the Dec. 6 avalanche at Rainbow Ridge returned to the site last week to recover the bodies of his friend and dog. Michael Hopper says he had to go, because Alaska State Troopers had ruled out a recovery mission until the danger of avalanche in the area subsided.

As Federal Case Proceeds, State Drops Charges Against Dutch Harbor Asia Owners

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

State prosecutors have dropped their case against two Unalaskans accused of running a major drug operation out of their home and business. Now, it's up to a federal court to determine the outcome.

Spay and Neuter Clinics Improve Village Safety

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

A team of veterinarians brought spaying, neutering, and vaccinations to two YK Delta villages last week. Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, a Fairbanks-based nonprofit visited Tuntutuliak and Kongiganak for the free clinic.