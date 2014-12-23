Alaska News Nightly: December 22, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Goodbye Campaigns - Hello, Campaign Contributions

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The campaign for U.S. Senate is over, but the accounting continues. The latest batch of campaign finance reports show Democrat Mark Begich spent nearly $10 million, and Senator -elect Dan Sullivan spent$7.6 million, pushing the total spent on the race to $60 million.

Concerns Abound After Canada Approves Controversial Mine in Southeast

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A controversial mine near Southeast Alaska’s border won approval from Canada’s federal government on Friday. That worries critics, who say the development could pollute salmon-bearing rivers.

Anchorage Forms New Committee To Navigate Pot Legalization

Zach Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Just a week after a vote shooting down a controversial proposal to ban commercialization of marijuana within Anchorage, the city Assembly is forming a new committee to handle local implementation in the months ahead.

Doctors Aim to Reset Alaska Heathcare Model

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

A group of Anchorage doctors wants to do a better job caring for some of the sickest patients in the city. And they think changing the way those patients get their medical care can dramatically improve their health. It may cost more money initially, but in the long run, the goal is also to save health care dollars. The new group is called Alaska Innovative Medicine and the idea is based on a kidney dialysis clinic.

Orphaned Bear Cubs To Head South

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A permanent home has been secured for two black bear cubs rescued last month.

Bethel Receives An Unusual Winter Visitor - A Robin

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

A rare winter robin has been spotted in Bethel.

Do I Need to Rinse This? The Inner Workings of City Recycling

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The rules about what you can and can't put into a recycle bin can be confusing, but they have a reason. Here's a quick primer on the basics of recycling.