Alaska News Nightly: December 19, 2014

Grand Jury Indicts Man in Alaska Prosecutor's Shooting Death

The Associated Press

An Alaska grand jury has indicted a 47-year-old man accused of shooting a prosecutor in a jealous rage over a woman.

Walker Considers Delay in Legal Marijuana Sales

The Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker says he's considering a 90-day delay in implementing legal marijuana sales. Alaska voters in November approved legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

University President: Budget Cuts Will Require Downsizing to ‘Core’ Missions

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska President Pat Gamble is anticipating budget cuts that will force the institution to downsize, and focus on its core missions. Gamble plans to retire at the end of the 2015 school year, but he’s looking beyond his tenure to help the university prepare for the future.

Omnibus Spending Bill Increases Money for Wildfire Management

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The one trillion dollar spending plan passed by Congress last weekend and signed by President Obama includes money for wildfire mitigation and management. That budget is up from prior years.

Coastline Search Leads To First Residents’ Camps

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Earth’s crust is more flexible than you think – especially in Southeast Alaska. Growing and shrinking ice fields and glaciers, and rising and falling oceans have altered the region’s coastline over time.

Understanding those changes is helping scientists to learn more about the area’s early human habitation.

How the Alaska Native Brotherhood Changed Alaska History

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

In “A Dangerous Idea,” author Peter Metcalfe looks at the crucial role the Alaska Native Brotherhood played in securing Native rights and land claims before, during and after statehood. The recently published book explores an often overlooked chapter in Alaska’s story.

Lonnie Dupre Makes Fourth Winter Solo Attempt on Denali

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Climber and arctic veteran Lonnie Dupre left Talkeetna yesterday for his fourth attempt to be the first person to summit Denali in January.

AK: Hockey Homecoming

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Anchorage has a close knit hockey community. But if players want to continue on to college hockey or eventually play professionally, they have to move away from Alaska at a fairly young age...leaving friendships behind. They use their short breaks back home to relive some of those childhood memories on the ice. And the 5th Annual Christmas Classic gives them that opportunity.

300 Villages: Kipnuk

This week we're heading to the Bering Sea community of Kipnuk. Jimmy Paul is the tribal administrator in Kipnuk