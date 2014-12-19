Annual Statewide Holiday Greetings Show
It’s not to be missed! The annual state-wide holiday greeting edition of Talk of Alaska is on its way. Good wishes will be flying across the great state of Alaska, re-connecting friends and families and extended families in a two-hour wave of greetings. So make your list and get ready to call on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- The People of Alaska
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 23, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.