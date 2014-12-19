Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Annual Statewide Holiday Greetings Show

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published December 19, 2014 at 5:00 PM AKST

It’s not to be missed!  The annual state-wide holiday greeting edition of Talk of Alaska is on its way.  Good wishes will be flying across the great state of Alaska, re-connecting friends and families and extended families in a two-hour wave of greetings. So make your list and get ready to call on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • The People of Alaska

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 23, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
