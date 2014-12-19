Alaska News Nightly: December 18, 2014
Unknown Oily Sheen off Shishmaref Coast Returns
Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome
A mysterious oily sheen found along the northeast coast of Shishmaref this summer has returned.
Governor Walker Shares Upbeat Message With Fairbanks
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Governor Bill Walker is striking an optimistic tone despite tanking oil prices that are reducing state revenue. Speaking to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Walker pointed to opportunity.
Scientists ID Two Bat Species Never Before Seen In Alaska
Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage
Scientists are in a race to learn as much as they can about bats in Alaska. And that race has led to the discovery of two species previously unknown in the state. The Hoary bat and the Yuma bat were both found in Southeast Alaska.
Court Decision Allows Tribes To Apply For Lands To Be Placed In Trust
Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage
Tribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply for lands to be placed into trust status with the federal government.
Tulsequah Mine Study Outlines Taku River Barging
Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau
Chieftain Metals has released new details on its plan to barge supplies and minerals to and from the Tulsequah Chief Mine, up the Taku River south of Juneau.
DEC Reaches Diesel Spill Site Along Dalton Highway
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has accessed a remote spot along the Dalton Highway where a fuel tanker wrecked and overturned Sunday night, spilling 1,200 gallons of diesel. The spill and resulting fire occurred near the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
Fall Brown Bear Hunts Proposed Near Petersburg
Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg
Some Petersburg residents would like to see a fall brown bear hunt in Unit 3 near Petersburg.
Sealaska Heritage Institute Begins Move into Walter Soboleff Center
Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau
Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau started moving into its new home this week.
Charities Help Fill Void From Santa's Clearing House During Holiday Season
Heather Penn, KUAC – Fairbanks
Charity organization’s like Love Inc. and the Salvation Army are providing gifts for Fairbanks kids whose families were formerly served by Santa’s Clearing House.