Alaska News Nightly: December 18, 2014

Unknown Oily Sheen off Shishmaref Coast Returns

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A mysterious oily sheen found along the northeast coast of Shishmaref this summer has returned.

Governor Walker Shares Upbeat Message With Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Bill Walker is striking an optimistic tone despite tanking oil prices that are reducing state revenue. Speaking to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Walker pointed to opportunity.

Scientists ID Two Bat Species Never Before Seen In Alaska

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Scientists are in a race to learn as much as they can about bats in Alaska. And that race has led to the discovery of two species previously unknown in the state. The Hoary bat and the Yuma bat were both found in Southeast Alaska.

Court Decision Allows Tribes To Apply For Lands To Be Placed In Trust

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Tribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply for lands to be placed into trust status with the federal government.

Tulsequah Mine Study Outlines Taku River Barging

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Chieftain Metals has released new details on its plan to barge supplies and minerals to and from the Tulsequah Chief Mine, up the Taku River south of Juneau.

DEC Reaches Diesel Spill Site Along Dalton Highway

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has accessed a remote spot along the Dalton Highway where a fuel tanker wrecked and overturned Sunday night, spilling 1,200 gallons of diesel. The spill and resulting fire occurred near the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.

Fall Brown Bear Hunts Proposed Near Petersburg

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Some Petersburg residents would like to see a fall brown bear hunt in Unit 3 near Petersburg.

Sealaska Heritage Institute Begins Move into Walter Soboleff Center

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau started moving into its new home this week.

Charities Help Fill Void From Santa's Clearing House During Holiday Season

Heather Penn, KUAC – Fairbanks

Charity organization’s like Love Inc. and the Salvation Army are providing gifts for Fairbanks kids whose families were formerly served by Santa’s Clearing House.