Alaska News Nightly: December 17, 2014

What's on Gov. Walker's Federal Wish-List?

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Alaska has more federal land than most states and depends more on federal spending, so Alaska’s governors always have a substantial list of priorities they want Congress or the Administration to accomplish. Like governors before him, Bill Walker says the item at the top of his federal wish-list is opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development.

Federal Spending Bill Appropriates $100 Million for Missile Defense in Alaska

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The federal omnibus spending bill that awaits President Obama’s signature contains $100 million for missile defense in Alaska. It’s the only major funding for military construction work in the state this fiscal year.

Governor Cuts Funding for Mining Road Project That is Subject of 2-Day Meeting in Fairbanks

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

Tribal leaders and stakeholders representing communities that could be impacted by a proposed 220-mile industrial road-- gathered in Fairbanks to discuss cultural, environmental and social impacts of the road’s potential construction. The meeting is happening at a time when the state is facing difficult budget decisions that could hamper the project.

Togiak Clinic Remains Closed After Monday Night Burglary

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The Togiak Health Clinic was damaged in an apparent burglary earlier this week, and two young men have been identified as the suspects. The only health clinic for the village of 900 residents remains shut down on account of the damages.

Broker Enrolls About 1K Alaskans In Latest Signup

The Associated Press

A broker established to help individuals sign up for private health insurance has enrolled about 1,000 Alaskans in the first month of the latest open enrollment period.

Proposed Anchorage Ban on Commercial Pot Fails in Assembly

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

An effort to keep Anchorage out of the marijuana regulation process failed last night in the Anchorage Assembly after extensive public comment.

Meeting Teaches Immigrants How Proposed Reforms Affect The Immigration Process

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

About 50 people attended a meeting in Anchorage on Tuesday aimed at teaching Alaska's immigrants about President Obama's proposed actions to help immigrants gain legal status. The main message of the meeting was that you cannot apply for any of the programs yet, but you can start preparing documents.

Melting Permafrost Threatens Infrastructure, Homes

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Today we'll hear the last in KNBA's series on Climate Change and Alaska Natives. As Joaqlin Estus reports, the effects of warming temperatures on infrastructure can be dramatic.

Sitka Sound Slayers: A Women’s Movement on Wheels

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The sport of flat track roller derby is booming in Alaska. There are more than a dozen leagues in the state, from the North Pole Babes to the Sitka Sound Slayers, with 29 members. And the derby they’re playing is not the derby of 40 years ago.