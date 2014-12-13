Alaska News Nightly: December 12, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

U.S. Senate Considers $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

It’s been a big week for Alaska in Congress. Lawmakers removed the Alaska exemption in the Violence Against Women Act, a significant gain for advocates of tribal authority.

Sealaska Lands Bill Passes Congress

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A bill transferring 70,000 acres of the Tongass National Forest to Sealaska passed Congress.

SAGA to Cease AmeriCorps Program, Hopes Another Org Will Save It

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Nineteen AmeriCorps volunteers throughout the state were told this week their positions, including stipends and benefits, could end on Monday.

University of Alaska Regents Approve Tobacco Ban

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved a policy banning smoking and other tobacco use on its campuses statewide.

Butler to Return as Alaska's Top Doctor

The Associated Press

Jay Butler is returning to his job as the state's top doctor. Butler will be both the state's chief medical officer and director of the Division of Health.

Study: Climate Change Hurting Salmon Habitat

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Scientists know climate change is altering rain and snowfall patterns in Southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. A new study details how that could affect salmon and suggests what can be done.

10 Years On, Selendang Ayu Spill's Legacy Still Evolving

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

