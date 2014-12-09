Alaska News Nightly: December 8, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Noble Drilling Fined $12.2 Million For 2012 Incidents

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The Alaska U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a plea deal has been reached between the federal government and Noble Drilling for incidents involving the drill ship Noble Discoverer and drill barge Kulluk while under contract with Shell Oil during the 2012 Arctic drilling season.

Review Focuses On Socioeconomic Aspects Of Proposed Knik Arm Crossing

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A draft socioeconomic review and traffic forecast for the proposed Knik Arm Crossing project was released Monday by a trio of independent consulting firms.

Alaskans March In Anchorage To Support Justice For All

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The shooting and choking deaths of unarmed black men that ended with no charges for the officers involved has ignited anger across the country over justice and fair treatment for all people. And in Anchorage on Saturday, a large group of residents took part in a march sponsored by the NAACP youth council that had a decidedly peaceful and hopeful tone.

Skier Dies In Alaska Range Avalanche

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A local skier was killed in an avalanche in the Alaska Range over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday evening near Isabel Pass.

Fishermen Debate Merits of Possible Southeast Mine

Margaret Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines

A Canadian company is exploring copper and zinc deposits at the Palmer Project site north of Haines. It’s not even a proposed project yet – but it’s is already dividing the community of Haines. One group having a hard time forming consensus on the issue is the commercial fishing fleet in the Northern Lynn Canal.

Nine Months In, Orthodox Bishop Takes Stock

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

When David Mahaffey was installed as the Orthodox Bishop of Alaska in a ceremony in Sitka this past February, he became the 16th leader of America’s oldest Orthodox diocese.

Bishop David has now been on the job for nine months. He returned to Sitka this fall.

Operation Santa Claus Draws Attention To Rural Alaska’s Environmental Challenges

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

For the last 58 years, the National Guard has brought presents and holiday cheer to remote communities across Alaska as part of Operation Santa Claus. But, the festivities over the weekend also draw attention to the serious environmental challenges rural communities are coping with.