Alaska News Nightly: December 5, 2014

Gov to Release Parnell Budget Without Endorsements

The Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has released his predecessor’s budget without changes and without endorsement.

Walker Administration Preparing Energy Disaster Declaration

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

When Bill Walker was running for governor, addressing the cost of consumer energy was a major part of his platform.

Anchorage DJ Arraigned On Child Porn Charges

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

An Anchorage DJ has been charged with five felony counts related to possessing and distributing child pornography. The case highlights Alaska law enforcement's push to keep up with cyber crimes in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

Fire Destroys Kivalina's Only Store

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

A fire destroyed Kivalina’s only store early Friday morning, leaving the northwest Alaska village of 400 without all the food and supplies that were stored there.

Anchorage NAACP Hosting Peaceful Rally

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage NAACP is hosting a peaceful rally on Saturday in memory of two unarmed African-American men who were killed by police in the Lower 48 over the summer.

Juneau Schools To Replace Controversial Texts With Local History

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau Schools Superintendent Mark Miller says the district will remove four controversial readers from the elementary school language arts curriculum.

Back in August, community members raised concerns about texts depicting Alaska Native and Native American tragedies. The readers were called distorted, inaccurate and insensitive.

Land Conservation Project Preserves Over 1,000 Acres Of Eklutna Land

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

An Alaska Native Corporation and the Great Land Trust Have Sealed a Conservation Partnership.

Santa Steers Blackhawk Sleigh to Newtok

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Christmas is still three weeks out, but Santa Claus made an early visit to Newtok yesterday with the help of the Alaska Army and Air National Guard.

AK: Drumline

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Imagine you're in middle school. You don't love math or history or any other subject. But there's this thing you look forward to everyday after school. It's called drumline. And a teacher at Clark Middle School thinks it can help kids learn about music and teach them some other skills too.

300 Villages: Noorvik

This week, we're heading to Noorvik, a town of about 650 people, located near Kotzebue in Northwest Alaska. Bobby Wells is a lifelong resident and acting administrator of Noorvik.