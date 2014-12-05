Alaska News Nightly: December 4, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Communications Sells Wireless Customer Base To GCI

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

General Communications, Inc. – or GCI – will purchase Alaska Communications' cell phone customer base. The $300 million purchase should be finalized by the end of March 2015.

Community Showing Support For Vandalized Anchorage Church

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

An historic Anchorage landmark has been vandalized, and police are saying little about the incident.

DEC Gets Feedback on Fairbanks Air Quality Plan

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

State Department of Environmental Conservation officials have been in Fairbanks this week sharing information and taking public feedback on a plan for getting the area into compliance with federal air quality standards.

UAF Student Found Dead

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A University of Alaska Fairbanks student is dead, the apparent victim of an accident.

State's New Attorney General To Review Gay Marriage Case, Guard Issues

The Associated Press

Alaska's new attorney general says he will view litigation over same-sex marriage in the state strictly along constitutional lines.

Alaska's Top Military Commander Checks In After A Year On The Job

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska's top military commander, Lieutenant General Russell Handy has been on the job here for more than a year. He's overseeing ALCOM at a time when the U.S relationship with Russia has been frosty. In September, Russian military flights that were within 50 miles of the Alaskan and Canadian coast lines caused enough concern JBER sent F22s to intercept them. Lt General Handy says the Russian flights did not cross into the 12 mile international boundary zone and were not considered hostile.

Hoonah Sound's Herring Spawn-on-Kelp Fishery Will Remain Closed in 2015

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The herring spawn-on-kelp fishery in Hoonah Sound will remain closed in the 2015 season – for the second year in a row. The Alaska Department of Fish & Game announced the closure this week.

Alexandria House Project Hits Permitting Snags

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Plans to turn an old bar into a way to raise money for emergency housing in Unalaska are slowing down. That’s after the city discovered that the nonprofit Alexandria House had worked on the project all year without a building permit.

Bryan Bearss Named as Substitute for Injured Musher Karin Hendrickson

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Iditarod musher Karin Hendrickson is on the road to recovery. She will miss the 2015 race, but her dogs will not.