Alaska News Nightly: December 3, 2014

Sealaska Selections in Tongass Added to Defense Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Sealaska Corporation would get land within the Tongass National Forest for logging in a bill that’s moving quickly in the final days of Congress. The long-awaited Sealaska bill is one piece of a Public Lands package that’s been added to a must-pass defense bill.

Lawmakers Prepare To Address Marijuana Issues

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With an initiative to treat marijuana like alcohol now certified, lawmakers are preparing for the issue to come up this legislative session.

Fairbanks Municipal Leaders Hold Joint Meeting to Consider Pot-Legalization Law

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Municipal leaders in the Fairbanks area gathered for a meeting last night with about 120 citizens to talk about the state’s marijuana-legalization law. The first-of-its-kind meeting was held so the leaders could talk amongst themselves, and with the audience, about how they’re going to put the law into practice.

Anti-Corruption Measure Cleared For Signatures

The Associated Press

Supporters of a proposed ballot initiative aimed at public corruption have been given the OK to begin gathering signatures.

Search Goes On for Missing Crew of Sunk Pollock Boat

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 more crew members from a South Korean pollock boat that sank in the Bering Sea on Monday.

University of Alaska Delays Survey on Sexual Assault on Campus

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The University of Alaska system has delayed a campus climate survey originally scheduled for October. The goal of the survey is to gauge the prevalence of sexual assault on campus and students’ attitudes on the issue.

Southeast Divers Finish Up Sea Cucumber Season

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

It was a relatively quick season for Southeast Alaska sea cucumber divers. The season closed in mid-November after the fleet landed a little more than a million pounds of the seafood delicacy. Meanwhile, it looks like diving for geoduck clams might not be over so quickly.

Juneau Homeless Shelter To Be Closed At Least A Month

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s nonprofit homeless shelter, the Glory Hole, will be closed at least a month after a burst water pipe caused major flood damage last weekend.

Patrons and staff were adjusting to that new reality Tuesday.

Traditional gut sewing at the Anchorage Museum

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Museum is hosting three Alaska Native artists this week. They are teaching students and others about gut sewing, a traditional skill still used today to make rain gear. They're also learning about the craft from each other and from historical items in the museum's collection.

Toksook Bay Teen’s Yup’ik Music Videos Gain Popularity

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Attracting an audience of over ten thousand Facebook followers, a Toksook Bay teenager is creating his own version of Yup’ik songs and sharing them with a international audience.