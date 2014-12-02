Alaska News Nightly: December 1, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Walker, Mallott Sworn Into Office

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

It was a celebratory tone in Juneau today during the inauguration ceremony for Governor Bill Walker and Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott.

Anchorage Assembly Member Pushes For Pot Ban In Municipality

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The municipality of Anchorage may use its leverage as the state's population center to influence how laws on commercial marijuana take shape in the year ahead.

Native Municipal Leaders: Pot-Legalization Law Could Harm Youths, Communities

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Municipal leaders beyond Anchorage also have a lot of questions about the new state marijuana law. They got answers to some of their questions last month in an Alaska Municipal League session in Anchorage.

Experimental Pollock Seine Fishery Opens in Cook Inlet

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is conducting a test fishery for walleye pollock using seine gear that starts today and runs through February.

Wrangell Hospital Project Closes Contracts, Starts Fresh

Katarina Sostaric, KSTK – Wrangell

The City and Borough of Wrangell and the Wrangell Medical Center recently closed a settlement with a company formerly contracted to help finance a new hospital building. After the hospital project stalled in 2012 with more than a million dollars spent on contracts, city and hospital officials are hoping for a fresh start.

New Palmer Landfill Proposal Up For Public Comment

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Matanuska Susitna Borough Planning Commission will hear public comment Monday on a proposal to locate a new landfill in the Palmer area.

Researchers Say Dementia Risk Increases With Age

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Baby Boomers, like everyone else, know that avoiding tobacco use, watching their weight, exercising, and staying mentally active, contribute to longer life. But, researchers recently announced findings that show there may be a downside to living longer.

Buying A Landmark

David Waldron, APRN – Anchorage

A group of Alaskans is trying to buy the landmark Butte, located in the Mat Su Valley. A non-profit is looking for donations to make sure the summit of the popular hike is protected from development. The fact that it's even for sale is news to most.