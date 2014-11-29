Alaska News Nightly: November 28, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

EPA Regs Hit Fishing Industry, Unless Congress Meets Deadline

Liz Ruskin, APRN-Washington

Federal lawmakers return to Washington next week for the final days of the 113th Congress. They have to pass a budget or a “continuing resolution” by December 11th to avoid a government shutdown. Alaska’s fishing industry is watching another deadline approach: Dec. 18th. On that date tough new EPA regulations apply to commercial fishing boats, unless Congress intervenes.

Parnell To Continue Working On Issues

Annie Feidt, APRN-Anchorage

Governor Sean Parnell has just a few more days on the job. Parnell has been Alaska's governor a little over five years. He was sworn into office on July 26, 2009, after Sarah Palin resigned earlier that month. Parnell says he doesn't know what's next for him, but he expects to keep working on the issues his administration prioritized

Walker To Be Sworn In Monday

Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO

Gov.-elect Bill Walker and Lt. Gov.-elect Byron Mallott will be sworn into office Monday at Juneau's Centennial Hall. The public inauguration ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

Juneau Coming Closer to Providing Housing for Homeless

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau is getting closer to becoming the third community in Alaska with a Housing First project to provide the chronically homeless with housing. Organizers told the Juneau Assembly on Monday that the project is moving from the concept stage to the design stage.

North Pole Looking at Increasing Sales Taxes

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The North Pole City Council is looking at increased sales taxes. Mayor Bryce Ward has proposed the hikes to cover an anticipated $180,000 revenue shortfall. The public turned out in opposition to the tax increases at a City Council meeting Monday night. But the council plans to reconsider the mayor’s proposal next week.

Warm Temps Mean More Salt on Roads

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Warmer than normal temperatures this fall are allowing expanded use salt to combat icy roads in Fairbanks. Salt is more effective in some conditions and less expensive.

Alaskan Writers Push To Finish A Novel In A Month

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Nearly 500 Alaskans are trying to write an entire novel this month. They’re participating in November National Novel Writing Month, a worldwide movement aimed at getting people writing. KSKA’s Anne Hillman spoke to some of the writers gathered at Anchorage’s Loussac Public Library.

AK: Amazon in the Arctic

Zach Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Black Friday kicks off the rush of holiday shopping, and its also given rise to a fraternal twin of sorts, Cyber Monday. But there’s one place you might not expect online retail to be turning into a fact of life: Bush Alaska. High freight costs have long been a fact of life in communities off the road system, but in the last few years eCommerce sites have started treating rural areas as a potential market.

300 Villages: Nunapitchuk

Ashley Snyder, APRN Intern

This week, we're heading to Nunapitchuk, a city of about 450 people near Bethel. Frank Sume works for the Planning and Zoning office in the city of Nunapitchuk.