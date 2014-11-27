Alaska News Nightly: November 26, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Gov.-elect Walker names 4 to positions

The Associated Press

Alaska Gov.-elect Bill Walker has announced four new staff members, including an attorney general.

Industry Blames Pirate Fishing as Red King Prices Drop

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The Bering Sea red king crab fleet finished catching 10 million pounds of quota last week – and they're facing some lackluster prices as the crab goes to market. It could be due to higher catch limits in Alaska and Russia. There’s also the problem of pirates. Illegal crab harvesting is declining, but industry groups say it’s still their biggest concern.

Iditarod Musher Hospitalized After Vehicle Strikes Dog Team

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Iditarod musher Karin Hendrickson was injured last night when a Talkeetna woman lost control of her vehicle and struck the ATV that Hendrickson's dog team was pulling.

Palmer Man Sentenced To 50 Years On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A Palmer resident has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on multiple charges of child sexual exploitation. Forty nine year old Robert Earl Cunningham, also known as "Bear" Cunningham and a registered sex offender, will serve the term concurrently with an 88 year state sentence.

Regional Committee Votes to Hold Governance Convention

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

A group sponsored by the YK Delta’s Regional Native Corporation, Calista’s Regional Committee, voted this week to hold a Governance Convention next year. Delegates want to pursue the creation of a regional tribal government or make changes to the regional non-profit.

Decision Due Soon on ‘Distorted’ School Texts Depicting Native Tragedies

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau School District will decide next week if four controversial texts will remain part of the elementary school curriculum.

Members and organizations of Juneau’s Alaska Native community raised concerns about texts depicting Alaska Native and Native American experiences, like boarding schools and the Trail of Tears. A cultural specialist calls the texts “inaccurate” and “distorted,” and a school district committee voted to remove the books from the classroom.

APU Nordic Skier To Compete In World Cup

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A cross country skier from Fairbanks is taking on the world’s best. Alaska Pacific University team member Reese Hanneman, who grew up in Fairbanks, will compete for the U.S. Ski Team in World Cup races in Europe over the next month.

Design Challenge Encourages Innovative Solutions For Cabin Fever

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

As the state is cloaked in darkness and cold, cabin fever starts to set in. But some Alaskans think they can fight winter's scourge by reinventing the spaces we inhabit. The Alaska Design Forum is hosting a challenge to get community members and designers to reconsider the cabin of the future.

Finding the Perfect Thanksgiving Wine

David Waldron, Alaska Public Media

A lot of time and energy goes into what we eat for Thanksgiving, but what about what we drink?