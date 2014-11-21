Alaska News Nightly: November 20, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Begich Bill Would Shush Political Calls

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

After losing an election that was the most expensive -- and some say annoying – in state history, outgoing Sen. Mark Begich has proposed a bill that would curtail political calls to voters’ homes. Begich proposes to expand the “Do Not Call” registry to superPACs and political non-profits.

Hoffman, Halford Prepare for Walker Transition Weekend

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel’s Ana Hoffman and former Senate President Rick Halford are chairing Governor-elect Bill Walker’s transition team. Walker is racing towards inauguration December 1st.

Gov.-Elect Walker Wants To Expand Medicaid. Can It Happen?

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

On the campaign trail, Bill Walker made expanding the state's Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act one of his top priorities. And he's confident he could make the decision without input from the state legislature.

Anchorage School District Could Have Up To $22 Million Surplus Next Summer

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District spent less money than they planned during the first quarter of this year. If that trend continues, they'll have an extra $22 million left over by the end of June 2015.

Report: ‘Rural Governance Remains Unfinished in Alaska’

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Formalizing a government to government relationship between tribes and the state was the message and mission today of former members of a commission tasked with addressing tribal self governance. Their report says rural governance "remains unfinished business in Alaska."

North Pole City Council Considering Sales Tax Hike

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

North Pole’s mayor says the City Council is considering hiking sales taxes to cover an estimated $180,000 drop in property-tax revenues caused by the shutdown of the Flint Hills Resources refinery.

Community gives input on Anchorage plan to end homelessness

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage is developing a new community plan on ending homelessness in Anchorage. During a listening session held Wednesday evening, about 20 people gathered to discuss possible solutions to the decades old problem.

President Obama Highlights Sitka Schools on Technology

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

The Sitka School District has a big fan – none other than President Barack Obama. Sitka Schools Superintendent Mary Wegner was in Washington D.C. yesterday for a White House summit on technology and education. Wegner was the only Alaska superintendent present, and Sitka’s effort to integrate technology into the classroom got some special attention.