Alaska News Nightly: November 19, 2014

Senate Committee Holds Hearing On High Violence Levels In American Indian, Alaska Native Communities

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The trauma American Indian and Alaska Native children experience due to the high levels of violence in their communities was the subject of a hearing today in the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Both Alaska senators pressed for solutions, in law and federal dollars.

Platinum Creek Mine Operator Indicted For Alleged Illegal Mine Waste Water Discharges

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

XS Platinum and five of its employees and corporate officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged illegal discharges of mine waste water at the Platinum Creek mine in Southwest Alaska and for making false statements to authorities.

Charlo Greene Facing Subpoena Over Campaign Finance Questions

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The Alaska Public Office's Commission – or APOC – held a hearing involving Charlene Egbe, better known as Charlo Greene.

What’s Next For Sen. Mark Begich?

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Sen. Mark Begich finally conceded that he lost the election this week, but for now, until Jan. 3, he’s still a U.S. senator, and he’s back in Washington.

Japan Eyes Port MacKenzie LNG Facility

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A Japanese company, Resources Energy Incorporated, has plans to beat other, larger companies to the punch when it comes to shipping LNG from Alaska to Japan. The company is courting Mat Su's Port MacKenzie as a site for its gas plant project.

Tongass Advisory Committee meets in Sitka

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

Representatives from across Southeast and the country will meet are meeting in Sitka this week to hash out timber issues on the Tongass.

Weatherization Program Brings Energy Savings and Safety

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The state's weatherization program began in 1978, during the energy crisis, and continues to help families deal with ever-rising energy costs. Weatherizing means making heating systems more efficient and plugging up the holes in a home to keep the heat inside. But, it's not just about economics, it’s about safety.

Warm Weather Allowing Expanded Use Of Salt On Fairbanks Roads

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Warmer than normal temperatures this fall are allowing expanded use salt to combat icy roads in Fairbanks. Salt is more effective in some conditions and less expensive.

Alaska Ocean Observing System Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The Alaska Ocean Observing System is celebrating its 10th anniversary of aggregating information about ocean conditions and sharing that data with a wide range of partner organizations and other ocean users. Molly McCammon is the executive director of AOOS. A former director of the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill trustee council, she was asked to head up a new ocean observing organization in 2003. McCammon says Congress wanted a better system to integrate ocean research and in 2004, AOOS was launched. She says traditional research looks at what needs to be learned, but AOOS starts with who the users are and what they need to know to make decisions.