Alaska News Nightly: November 18, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

American Indian, Alaska Native Children Suffering High Rates Of PTSD

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

American Indian and Alaska Native children see so much violence in their homes and communities that they suffer Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder at triple the rate of the general population, akin to veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. That’s one of the starting points of a new federal task force report on indigenous children and their exposure to violence.

BOEM Drafting Environmental Impact Statement For Proposed Cook Inlet Oil, Gas Lease Sale

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is in the process of drafting an Environmental Impact Statement on a proposed Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease Sale. It’s could open up the federally-managed waters of Cook Inlet to oil and gas exploration. BOEM held a series of public scoping meetings on the Kenai Peninsula last week.

Heavy Lift Ship Prepares To Tow Drilling Rig Endeavour To South Africa

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

A heavy lift ship dropped anchor in Kachemak Bay last Tuesday. The Zen Hua 15 is making preparations to tow offshore drilling rig Endeavour Spirit of Independence to South Africa.

State Releases Plan To Improve Fairbanks Air Quality

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state has released a long in the works plan for improving Fairbanks air quality. The community regularly falls short of federal fine particulate pollution standards in the winter, but many residents rely on wood burning for heat. There’s opposition to any sort of burn ban, and that’s not part of the plan.

Employee Complaints, Tests Flag Air Quality In State-Leased Office Building

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Air quality testing shows high levels of carbon dioxide and dust in Juneau’s Bill Ray Center, an office building the state is leasing for about 160 employees. For more than a month, the state has fielded complaints from employees about headaches and diesel fumes.

Mine Critics Target Investors, Government Officials

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Transboundary mine opponents are trying a new tactic in their opposition to a project northwest of Ketchikan. They’re telling investors, and anyone else who will listen, that the KSM mine is a bad place to put their money.

Kuskokwim 300 to Run as 12-Dog Race

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskowkim 300 Sled Dog race is now a 12-dog event. The race committee decided this fall to lower the dog limit from 14 to 12.

Anchorage Museum Trying New Ways To Recruit New Museum Buffs

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

As cultural institutions across the country struggle to stay relevant in a changing financial landscape, many are testing new ways to raise funds and expand membership. The Anchorage museum is trying to recruit the next wave of museum buffs in some unconventional ways.