Alaska News Nightly: November 14, 2014

Walker Increases Lead, Begich Closes Gap Slightly

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Unaffiliated candidate Bill Walker has increased his lead in the governor's race. Meanwhile, the gap in the Senate race shrunk slightly.

Murkowski Questions Differing National Guard Investigation Results

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Two different Pentagon agencies investigated the Alaska National Guard for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints. They came to opposite conclusions, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants to know why.

Healthcare.gov Miscalculates Subsidies in Alaska

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

November 15th marks the start of the second open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act, when individuals can sign up for health insurance on healthcare.gov. But even before it opens for business, there are signs the website isn't working correctly for Alaskans.

With No Power, Tuluksak Residents Scramble to Save Meat

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

After a week without power, a backup generator is scheduled to arrive in the Southwest Alaska village of Tuluksak Friday. But families have already lost hundreds of pounds of moose, fish, birds, and berries.

Students Call For Action, Public Comment On U-Med Access Road

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Students at the University of Alaska - Anchorage are trying to motivate their classmates and the community to get informed about a controversial infrastructure project – the U-Med District Northern Access Road. They say the public still has a chance to shape the project's future.

Candlelight Vigil Raises Awareness About Homeless Students

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Dozens of people gathered at Farnsworth Park in Soldotna for a candlelight vigil last night. It’s a joint effort of the Kenai Peninsula School District and community groups to raise awareness about homeless youth and families in the area.

State Celebrates First Dr. Walter Soboleff Day

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Today is the first annual Dr. Walter Soboleff Day in Alaska, and dozens of the late Tlingit leader’s friends and relatives marked the occasion with a parade through downtown Juneau.

AK: Tlingit Dance

Anne Brice, APRN Contributor

Dancing can be a celebration, an expression of joy or sorrow, or a way to tell a story. For one man in Sitka, it's a way to teach people about his Native culture and values, and to carry on his tradition. With elders in the community growing older or already gone, he says it's his responsibility to learn and pass along the teachings to the younger generation so they can grow up proud to be Tlingit.

300 Villages: The Stampede

This time we're heading to an unofficial community near Denali National Park boundary called The Stampede. Molly McKinley lives in The Stampede.