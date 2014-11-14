Alaska News Nightly: November 13, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

What Was Alaska’s Senate Race Money Spent On?

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

More than $57 million was spent on Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, which comes to about $230 per vote cast, and the campaigns aren’t done reporting their spending totals.

U.S., Russian Focus On Bering Sea Issues

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Russia's already strained diplomatic relationship with the U.S. is degrading further amid renewed reports of a military presence in the Ukraine. But a conference underway in Anchorage this week is trying to work around sanctions and rhetoric in order to focus on mutual interests in the Bering Sea. The delegation from Russia is in Alaska to prepare for oil spills and increased marine traffic in the region.

Tremors and Ash Seen at Pavlof Volcano

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula.

Horizon Lines to Sell Alaska Operations

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

After years of financial difficulties, Horizon Lines is breaking up. The shipping company has announced to plans to shut down or sell its domestic routes -- including service to Alaska.

LNG Trucking Plan May Not Hit Targeted Consumer Price Point

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The latest numbers show a state plan to truck North Slope natural gas to Fairbanks may not hit a targeted consumer price point. Officials updated the public on the project Wednesday, and they‘re optimistic they can bring down the price.

Girdwood Animal Cruelty Investigation

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Animal control officers have seized 12 emaciated husky dogs from a home in Girdwood. Officers on Wednesday also found a dog at the home that had died.

Warm Weather Breaks Up Kuskokwim River

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The Kuskokwim River in Southwest Alaska is experiencing a rare November breakup. Temperatures were cold in early November but over the past several days, temperatures have reached into the 40s and even the 50s in some places along the River.

YWCA Presents 25th Annual Women of Achievement Awards

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Tonight in Anchorage the YWCA will present the 25th annual Women of Achievement award to ten Alaskan women who have helped others. Some as well known news makers and others, who have quietly gone about the tasks of improving the lives of those around them, without much attention. Hilary Morgan is the YWCA's CEO. She says the women's advocacy organization has a theme for this year's event of honoring the past, inspiring the future.