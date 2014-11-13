Alaska News Nightly: November 12, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walkers Starts Forming Transition Team

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

The Division of Elections counted 20,000 outstanding ballots yesterday. When they turned the machines off at 10pm, unaffiliated candidate Bill Walker had increased his lead to 4,000 votes over Republican Gov. Sean Parnell. With a Walker win looking more likely, a transition team is being formed to prepare for a December 1 inauguration.

With Persistent Lead, Sullivan Heads to Washington

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Republican Dan Sullivan has a persistent lead in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. Today, according to his campaign spokesman, he’s en route to Washington.

Health Insurers Look Ahead To Open Enrollment Period

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The three month open enrollment period for the federal health care exchange begins this Saturday, November 15th. The two insurers offering plans on healthcare.gov in Alaska have very different projections on how many people will sign up for coverage for 2015.

New Hearing Held On Fairbanks Four Case

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There was a hearing in the Fairbanks Four case Monday. The hearing in state court was requested by the Alaska Innocence Project, which is attempting to overturn guilty convictions of George Frese, Kevin Pease , Marvin Roberts and Eugene Vent, the four men imprisoned for the 1997 beating death of John Hartman.

Alaska Study Predicts Stronger Storms, Flooding for Y-K Delta

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

A new study shows there could be more frequent and more violent storms accompanied by increased flooding and erosion in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta over the next 50 to 100 years due to Climate Change. The study by researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Alaska relied on remote sensing technology along with observations from local Native people.

After nearly 30 years, Juneau service agency SAGA on verge of folding

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Longtime Juneau service agency Southeast Alaska Guidance Association, or SAGA, may not have enough money to keep operating. The nonprofit has 18 AmeriCorps members in Anchorage, Juneau, Seward, Cordova and Yakutat. It also works outdoors with young people through programs that are now in a state of flux.

Bethel Winter House Faces Difficulties As Board Members Prepare For the Second Season

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

The Bethel Winter House provided overnight shelter and hot meals to the homeless living in Bethel last winter. Board members want to open the homeless shelter at the beginning of December, but have to overcome some challenges first.

When War Images Are Replaced With Something New

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Veterans were honored yesterday for the time they served the country. One Vietnam veteran in Petersburg has found healing by going back to the country that was once only known to him as a place of danger and destruction.